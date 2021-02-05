Hema Malini On International Celebrities’ Take On Farmers’ Protest: Whom Are They Trying To Please?

Legendary actor and politician Hema Malini recently took to her Twitter to take a jibe at the international celebrities who have been giving out their opinion on the ongoing farmer's protests in India. She tweeted stating that she is intrigued by foreign celebrities boldly making statements about India's internal affairs. The actor also added that she wonders who are these celebrities trying to please and what are they trying to achieve by doing so.

Hema Malini's tweet read as, "I'm intrigued by foreign celebrities to whom our glorious country, India, is just a name they have heard, boldly making statements about our internal happenings and policies! Wonder what they are trying to achieve, and more importantly, who are they trying to please."

‘Im intrigued by foreign celebrities to whom our glorious country, India, is just a name they have heard, boldly making statements about our internal happenings and policies! Wonder what they are trying to achieve, and more imptly, who are they trying to please?’🤔 — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) February 4, 2021

This was in reference to American pop star Rihanna's tweet on the ongoing farmer's protest wherein she had extended her support with her social media post about the internet blockade in Delhi and condemned the act aimed at crippling the movement. The singer's tweet read as, "Why aren't we talking about this? #FarmersProtest." Soon after that, climate activist Greta Thunberg, Hollywood actors John Cusack and Amanda Cerni, as well as singer Jay Sean, also voiced out their support for the same.

