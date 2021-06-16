Here's How Gracy Singh Got Selected For Aamir Khan's Lagaan; She Had Auditioned Twice Before Coming On Board

Yesterday (June 15, 2021), Ashutosh Gowariker's Lagaan completed twenty years, and while speaking to an entertainment portal, actress Gracy Singh reminisced about her audition days for the film and how she came on board.

Gracy told Bollywood Hungama, "When I was doing Amanat, a very senior manager, Joshi ji, used to insist that I should work in Hindi films. Through him, I learnt about the auditions for Lagaan. In fact, he was the one who took me there. I had to audition twice before I was selected. I was told to dance on my favourite song, 'Honthon Pe Aisi Baat'."

She further revealed, "I had a good time giving the screen test; I was glad everything fell into place and I bagged the part. I didn't know about the role and story beforehand. When I found out, I was very overjoyed as I love the period backdrop and always wanted to do a film in this space."

When asked about her experience of working with Aamir Khan who was already a star when Lagaan was being shot, Gracy admitted that she was quite nervous to work with him, but looking at his dedication, she compelled herself to work harder.

She said that she was a very big fan of Aamir Khan, and he was very inspiring on the sets of Lagaan.

"One of my screen tests happened with Aamir Khan. I was obviously nervous. However, he completely transformed himself into Bhuvan. During rehearsals and when we were on location, he switched into his character; and we all followed suit. So you see, he was quite dedicated and hard working. Unko dekh ke sab mein josh aata tha. In fact, the whole team was great. It was a blessing to work with such a great bunch of people together," added the Gangaajal actress.