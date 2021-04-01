Filmfare Awards Bangla: Prosenjit Chatterjee And Swastika Mukherjee Win Big
The 4th Joy Filmfare Awards Bangla was a star-studded event which took place on March 31, 2021, at Westin, Kolkata. The event was attended by the crème de la crème of the Bengali film industry and celebrated the best of Bengali cinema for the year 2019. The Joy Filmfare Awards Bangla was hosted by actors Anirban Bhattacharya, Parambrata Chattopadhyay and Arpita Chatterjee.
While Vinci Da won the Best Film, filmmaker Kaushik Ganguly took home the Best Director award for his film, Jyeshthoputro. Actor Prosenjit Chatterjee took home the Best Actor award for the movie Gumnaami while the Best Actress award was shared between Swastika Mukherjee for Shah Jahan Regency and Subhashree Ganguly for Parineeta. Apart from that, the event saw some energetic performances by Madhumita Sarcar, Ishaa Saha, Aparajita Adhya and Kharaj Mukherjee. Popular singers like Ash King, Benny Dayal and Nikhita Gandhi crooned some popular Bengali numbers.
Here is the full list of the 4th Joy Filmfare Awards Awards Bangla winners.
Best Film
VINCI DA
Best Director
KAUSHIK GANGULY (JYESHTHOPUTRO)
Best Film (Critics)
ROBIBAAR (ATANU GHOSH)
Best Actor In A Leading Role (Male)
PROSENJIT CHATTERJEE (GUMNAAMI)
Best Actor (Critics)
RIDDHI SEN (NAGARKIRTAN)
Best Actor In A Leading Role (Female)
SWASTIKA MUKHERJEE (SHAH JAHAN REGENCY)
SUBHASHREE GANGULY (PARINEETA)
Best Actress (Critics)
JAYA AHSAN (BIJOYA & ROBIBAAR)
Best Actor In A Supporting Role (Male)
RITWICK CHAKRABORTY (JYESHTHOPUTRO)
Best Actor In A Supporting Role (Female)
LILY CHAKRABORTY (SANJHBATI)
Best Music Album
RANOJOY BHATTACHARYA AND ANINDYA CHATTERJEE (SWEATER)
Best Lyrics
RANOJOY BHATTACHARYA- PREME PORA BARON (SWEATER)
Best Playback Singer (Male)
ANIRBAN BHATTACHARYA - KICCHU CHAINI AAMI (SHAH JAHAN REGENCY)
Best Playback Singer (Female)
LAGNAJITA CHAKRABORTY- PREME PORA BARON (SWEATER)
Best Background Score
PRABUDDHA BANERJEE (NAGARKIRTAN)
Best Debut Director
INDRAADIP DASGUPTA (KEDARA)
Best Debut Female
RITWIKA PAL (KIA AND COSMOS)
Lifetime Achievement Award
SOUMITRA CHATTERJEE
TARUN MAZUMDER
Best Story
RUDRANIL GHOSH AND SRIJIT MUKHERJI (VINCI DA)
Best Screenplay
KAUSHIK GANGULY (NAGARKIRTAN)
Best Dialogue
KAUSHIK GANGULY (JYESHTHOPUTRO)
Best Sound Design
SOUGATA BANERJEE (ROBIBAAR)
Best Production Design
SHIBAJI PAL (GUMNAAMI)
Best Editing
SUJAY DATTA RAY (KEDARA)
Best Cinematography
SHIRSHA RAY (NAGARKIRTAN)
