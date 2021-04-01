Filmfare Awards Bangla: Prosenjit Chatterjee And Swastika Mukherjee Win Big

The 4th Joy Filmfare Awards Bangla was a star-studded event which took place on March 31, 2021, at Westin, Kolkata. The event was attended by the crème de la crème of the Bengali film industry and celebrated the best of Bengali cinema for the year 2019. The Joy Filmfare Awards Bangla was hosted by actors Anirban Bhattacharya, Parambrata Chattopadhyay and Arpita Chatterjee.

While Vinci Da won the Best Film, filmmaker Kaushik Ganguly took home the Best Director award for his film, Jyeshthoputro. Actor Prosenjit Chatterjee took home the Best Actor award for the movie Gumnaami while the Best Actress award was shared between Swastika Mukherjee for Shah Jahan Regency and Subhashree Ganguly for Parineeta. Apart from that, the event saw some energetic performances by Madhumita Sarcar, Ishaa Saha, Aparajita Adhya and Kharaj Mukherjee. Popular singers like Ash King, Benny Dayal and Nikhita Gandhi crooned some popular Bengali numbers.

Here is the full list of the 4th Joy Filmfare Awards Awards Bangla winners.

Best Film

VINCI DA

Best Director

KAUSHIK GANGULY (JYESHTHOPUTRO)

Best Film (Critics)

ROBIBAAR (ATANU GHOSH)

Best Actor In A Leading Role (Male)

PROSENJIT CHATTERJEE (GUMNAAMI)

Best Actor (Critics)

RIDDHI SEN (NAGARKIRTAN)

Best Actor In A Leading Role (Female)

SWASTIKA MUKHERJEE (SHAH JAHAN REGENCY)

SUBHASHREE GANGULY (PARINEETA)

Best Actress (Critics)

JAYA AHSAN (BIJOYA & ROBIBAAR)

Best Actor In A Supporting Role (Male)

RITWICK CHAKRABORTY (JYESHTHOPUTRO)

Best Actor In A Supporting Role (Female)

LILY CHAKRABORTY (SANJHBATI)

Best Music Album

RANOJOY BHATTACHARYA AND ANINDYA CHATTERJEE (SWEATER)

Best Lyrics

RANOJOY BHATTACHARYA- PREME PORA BARON (SWEATER)

Best Playback Singer (Male)

ANIRBAN BHATTACHARYA - KICCHU CHAINI AAMI (SHAH JAHAN REGENCY)

Best Playback Singer (Female)

LAGNAJITA CHAKRABORTY- PREME PORA BARON (SWEATER)

Best Background Score

PRABUDDHA BANERJEE (NAGARKIRTAN)

Best Debut Director

INDRAADIP DASGUPTA (KEDARA)

Best Debut Female

RITWIKA PAL (KIA AND COSMOS)

Lifetime Achievement Award

SOUMITRA CHATTERJEE

TARUN MAZUMDER

Best Story

RUDRANIL GHOSH AND SRIJIT MUKHERJI (VINCI DA)

Best Screenplay

KAUSHIK GANGULY (NAGARKIRTAN)

Best Dialogue

KAUSHIK GANGULY (JYESHTHOPUTRO)

Best Sound Design

SOUGATA BANERJEE (ROBIBAAR)

Best Production Design

SHIBAJI PAL (GUMNAAMI)

Best Editing

SUJAY DATTA RAY (KEDARA)

Best Cinematography

SHIRSHA RAY (NAGARKIRTAN)

