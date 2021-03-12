Ab Toofaan Uthega! Here Is The Power-Packed Teaser Of Farhan Akhtar’s Toofaan

Presented by Amazon Prime Video in association with Excel Entertainment and ROMP Pictures. Toofaan is directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra. The film stars Farhan Akhtar, alongside Mrunal Thakur, Paresh Rawal, Supriya Pathak Shah and Hussain Dalal in pivotal roles.

Get ready to rumble, as Amazon Prime Video today unveiled the teaser for their upcoming summer blockbuster, Hindi sports drama - Toofaan. Premiering exclusively on the service on May 21, 2021, in over 240 countries and territories. Presented by Amazon Prime Video in association with Excel Entertainment and ROMP Pictures, Toofaan is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and Farhan Akhtar. The much-awaited movie stars Farhan Akhtar a goon from Dongri who embarks on a journey to become a national-level boxer, alongside Mrunal Thakur, Paresh Rawal and Supriya Pathak Kapur and Hussain Dalal. Directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, the teaser gives a glimpse into the world of Toofaan with Farhan Akhtar packing the punches, leaving the fans asking for more! The power-packed teaser is just a sneak peek into what's in store for the audiences.

