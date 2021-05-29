Why Didn't Ranbir Kapoor's Sister Riddhima Get Into Acting Despite Getting Film Offers?

Good looks run in the Kapoor family, so, it's not surprising at all that Ranbir Kapoor's sister Riddhima is quite popular among netizens because of her gorgeous face. Recently, Riddhima, daughter of late actor Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor, had a conversation with a leading daily, wherein she opened up about not getting into showbiz.

While speaking to TOI, when Riddhima was asked if not fashion, what career she would have chosen for herself, she said, "I worked as a fashion designer and then moved to jewellery eventually when people started complimenting me for it. Then I collaborated with a partner and touchwood we have been getting an overwhelming response ever since our launch in 2015. If not, then I could have tried becoming a yoga teacher or even a chef."

When asked why she never considered acting as an alternate career, she said, "Oh gosh! Kidhar se karu acting (how do I act)? When I was in London, I was getting a lot of film offers but I don't think I ever thought of it. Not that I even had a discussion about it with my family. I came back from London and got married. When I was studying, I remember my mother would tell me about the film offers coming my way and I'd wonder what to make of them because I was only 16-17 at the time."

Ranbir, Karisma, Kareena Are Successful Because Of Their Talent: Riddhima Kapoor On Nepotism In Bollywood

In the same interview, Riddhima also made a few revelations about her culinary skills and said that she loves to make pasta for her daughter and husband, and they love it.

Riddhima further asserted that when she was going to get married, her mother Neetu Kapoor told her that she should learn cooking since she was going to a Punjabi family who loves to eat. So, to keep her mom happy, Riddhima started taking a cooking class in Mumbai. After marriage, she cooked different cuisines and her husband loved her cooking.

Neetu Kapoor Recalls Special Lunch With Ranbir Kapoor: That Was The Best Mother's Day

"Initially, during the lockdown, I made pasta, noodles, and a lot of things, and then I stopped when we left for Mumbai later," concluded Riddhima.