Here's How Abhishek Bachchan Injured His Hand While Shooting For A Film In Chennai

Actor Abhishek Bachchan recently fractured his hand while shooting for a movie in Chennai. If reports are to be believed, he was filming for the Hindi remake of the Tamil film Oththa Seruppu Size 7 when the mishap happened on the sets.

Immediately, he flew down to Mumbai and underwent a surgery for his injury at Lilavati Hospital. After pictures of him with a sling around his right arm at Mumbai airport surfaced on the internet, the actor confirmed that he had suffered a 'freak accident' while shooting in Chennai in a post on his Instagram page. He also revealed that he has now resumed work.

Abhishek Bachchan & Shalini Pandey Approached For Oh My Kadavule Remake? Here's The Truth

As per a report in ETimes, Abhishek injured his hand on the set in the midst of an intense scene when he accidently ended up banging his hand really hard on a sturdy table.

The tabloid quoted a source from the production as saying, "Abhishek had to bang his hand on the table in a state of an emotional high. It was a tense moment in the drama and he was completely into the shot...deep into the character's mind. While trying to make his performance come alive, and look and feel real, he went a few notches higher and banged his hand really hard on this really sturdy table. It was in the flow of the moment. His blow ended up bruising his right hand."

Abhishek Bachchan Resumes Work Post Surgery After Freak Accident On Set; Says 'Mard Ko Dard Nahin Hota'

The source continued, "He got medical aid immediately, but he wanted to be home with his family and to see his doctor in Mumbai for this. So, he took a few days off and he came back to shoot almost immediately. The fracture has now been included in the screenplay."

Talking about Oththa Seruppu Size 7, the film revolves around an emotionally unstable murder suspect who explains the modus operandi behind the crimes he had committed to a few cops that helps in unfolding some intriguing revelations.

Besides this thriller, Abhishek Bachchan also has Bob Biswas and Dasvi in his kitty.