Heropanti 2: Nawazuddin Siddiqui To Replicate Vinod Khanna's 'Panther Walk' In Tiger Shroff's Film

When Vinod Khanna had passed away in 2017, Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan had taken to his blog and written, "No one walked the way Vinod Khanna did." The Parvarish actor was known for his iconic 'panther walk'.

Now one hears that Nawazuddin Siddiqui will be borrowing a version of this walk for his character of the main antagonist in Tiger Shroff-starrer Heropanti 2.

The actor confirmed the news while speaking with a leading tabloid. ETimes quoted Nawazuddin as saying, "I observe interesting people a lot aur woh dimaag mein reh jaata hai. For instance, the energy is slightly different, but I have tried to replicate Vinod Khanna's walk in Heropanti 2. I loved him as an actor and also his persona and style. Unka ek alag hi swag tha. His walk had a slight feminine grace. Usi movement ko maine exaggerate kiya hai. Ahmed bhai and I discussed it and decided to go ahead with it."

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is currently busy shooting for Tiger Shroff-starrer Heropanti 2 in London. The action flick stars Tara Sutaria as the leading lady. Tiger and Tara had earlier shared screen space in Student Of The Year 2. Heropanti 2 helmed by Ahmed Khan is slated for a theatrical release on May 6, 2022.

Besides this movie, Nawazuddin Siddiqui will also be seen in Bangladeshi director Mostofa Sarwar Farooki's upcoming film No Man's Land which has been selected for to compete for the prestigious Kim Jiseok Award at the upcoming 26th Busan International Film Festival.