Heropanti 2: Tiger Shroff Announces Release Date Of His Upcoming Film On His Birthday; See Poster

Tiger Shroff's Heropanti 2 is the most anticipated film of this year. The actor made a debut with 'Heropanti' back in 2014 and now, the poster of the second part of the same franchise is out on his birthday as a surprise.

The poster looks inevitably heroic as Tiger is pointing guns on the rooftop of a car. Heropanti 2 is slated to release on 3rd December 2021.

Tiger Shroff took to his social media handle to share, "My first love is back ❤️ action, thrill, like never before! Lets celebrate this one together on the 3rd of december in cinemas 🥳❤️ #SajidNadiadwala's #Heropanti2 @khan_ahmedasas @wardakhannadiadwala @nadiadwalagrandson @rajeev_chudasama."

See his post.

My first love is back ❤️ action, thrill, like never before! Lets celebrate this one together on the 3rd of december in cinemas 🥳❤️#SajidNadiadwala’s #Heropanti2@khan_ahmedasas @WardaNadiadwala @NGEMovies pic.twitter.com/g9JyMNzhiM — Tiger Shroff (@iTIGERSHROFF) March 2, 2021

The official handle of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment Production also shared the poster and wrote, "Dropping this Bomb Poster on our @tigerjackieshroff 's birthday! 🔥 We couldn't be more Excited ♥️ #SajidNadiadwala's #Heropanti2 releases in cinemas on 3rd December, 2021 @khan_ahmedasas @wardakhannadiadwala."

Helmed by Ahmed Khan, Heropanti 2 stars Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria in leading roles.

