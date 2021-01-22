High Court Rejects Sonu Sood's Plea Against BMC's Illegal Construction Notice

The Bombay High Court on Thursday (January 21), dismissed the appeal and an interim application filed by Sonu Sood. Sood is currently amidst a legal battle with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). The civil body has alleged that the Bollywood actor has carried out illegal construction and turned his residential building into a hotel.

On Thursday, the court proceeding led by Justice Prithviraj Chavan said, "Law helps only those who are diligent," while dismissing the actor's appeal and application. While Sood through his lawyer Amogh Singh sought for time of 10 weeks to comply with the notice issued by the BMC, the court stated that the actor had ample opportunity in the past and if required, he could approach the civic body.

"You (Sonu Sood) are too late. You had ample opportunity. The ball is now in the office of the BMC...you (Sonu Sood) may approach them," Justice Chavan said.

Earlier this month, Sood approached the high court after the city civil court at Dindoshi had dismissed his suit against the BMC's notice. In the interim application, Sonu Sood had sought an order from the high court restraining the BMC from taking any coercive action against his residential property in Juhu area.

BMC Has Claimed Sonu Sood Is A Habitual Offender BMC has claimed that Sonu Sood at his Juhu property in Mumbai, has carried out structural changes in the six-storey residential building named Shakti Sagar. The civil body also claimed that the residential building has been converted into a hotel without taking requisite permissions. Sonu Sood Has Denied BMC's Allegations Meanwhile, Sood's advocate Amogh Singh argued, "The petitioner (Sonu Sood) has not made any changes in the building that warrants permission from the BMC. Only those changes that are allowed under the Maharashtra Regional and Town Planning (MRTP) Act have been done." Singh revealed to the court that the property has not been used as a hotel but the actor does rent the residential flats in the building. Sood Claimed He Does Not Run A Hotel In Juhu According to reports, earlier this month, BMC filed a written complaint at the Juhu police station, seeking an FIR to be lodged against the Bollywood actor for allegedly converting the residential building into a hotel without permission. The police are yet to register the FIR in the case.

