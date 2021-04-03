Hindi Medium Actress Saba Qamar Calls Off Her Wedding; Says 'It's Never Too Late To Realize Bitter Realities'

Pakistani actress Saba Qamar enthralled the audience with her memorable act as late actor Irrfan Khan's better-half in Saket Chaudhary's 2017 comedy drama film Hindi Medium. Recently, the actress grabbed eyeballs for making a shocking announcement on her social media page.

Saba took to her Instagram page to inform her fans that she has called off her wedding with Australia-based-Pakistani entrepreneur Azeem Khan due to personal reasons. The actress who is one of Pakistan's most popular and highest-paid celebrities, revealed that she has never met Azeem in person, and the two have been talking only over the phone.

Saba began her post by writing, "Hii Everyone I have a very important announcement to make, due to a lot of personal reasons I have decided to call it off with Azeem Khan, 'WE ARE NOT GETTING MARRIED NOW' hope you guys will support my decision just like you all have been supporting me always, and I guess it's never too late to realise the bitter realities!"

She further added, "I also wanted to clear ONE IMPORTANT thing that is: "I have never Met Azeem Khan in my life we were only connected over the phone" It's a very hard time on me right now but as we all know 'THIS TOO SHALL PASS' Insha Allah :) Much love to you all! -Saba Qamar."

On the other hand, Saba's former fiancé Azeem Khan reshared her Instagram post and took "full accountability of this breakdown."

He wrote in his post, "Saba Qamar, you have the most amazing soul and you deserve all the happiness in the universe. May God bless you will all the love and success. Difficult roads often lead to beautiful destinations."

While Saba didn't mention the reason behind her split, Azeem had recently hit the headlines after a woman accused him of sexual harassment. Later, Azeem addressed the issue in an Instagram video, only to delete it later.

