Holi 2021: Akshay Kumar, Hrithik Roshan, Big B, And Other B-Town Stars Pour In Wishes

In the wake of the pandemic and the COVID-19 protocols, public gatherings have been restricted for Holi celebrations this year. However, instead of a big Holi bash this year, Bollywood celebrities are celebrating the occasion intimately with only family members. Celebs this year have been urging their fans to celebrate the festival of colours by keeping safety as the utmost priority. Here is how Sonam Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar and others celebrated the festival.

Akshay Kumar took to his Twitter account and wished fans by saying, "Do me a favour let's not play Holi! Celebrate at home, for your safety and the safety of your loved ones Wishing you all a very Happy Holi."

Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan shared a throwback picture with the family featuring wife Jaya Bachchan and son Abhishek Bachchan. Reminiscing the old days he wrote, "Rang barse bheege chunar wali rang barse ..HOLI HAI,"

He also shared a special glimpse of the Holika dahan at his bungalow, Prateeksha. The picture shared on his blog showed him smiling and waving to the camera. "The Holika dahan has been done .. the tilak of Holi addressed to all the staff .. the colours on their forehead .. the 'gujiya' sweetmeat consumed and the Cricket has been won .. and the yawns address the face now," he wrote.

Hrithik Roshan extended greetings to fans on the auspicious occasion of Holi on Twitter. He also posted a short animated clip that had an alphabetical 'O' with horns transforming into a colourful 'O' of Holi. The video message read, "The triumph of good over evil."

Shraddha Kapoor shared best wishes for fans and wrote on Twitter, "May the colours of love, peace, health and all things wonderful, splash all your lives! Happy Holi everyone!!!"

Anushka Sharma took to her Instagram stories and wrote, "Sending everyone lots of love and light on the occasion of Holi Please stay indoors and be safe."

Take a look at more posts,

होली की बहुत बहुत शुभकामनाएँ! अपनी ज़िंदगी में रंगो की कमी कभी ना होने दीजिए । ❤️💜🧡💛💚💙💗 — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) March 29, 2021

Wish you all a very happy and safe Holi. 🙏🏽 — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) March 29, 2021

Corona ke sath jaari iss jung mein,

Khushiyaan dhoond hi lenge hum har rang mein.

COVID protocols ne bhale hi shaant kar di hai utsav ki khushi,

Sab thik hote hi manaayenge #Holi hum puraane dhang se ❤️🧡💛💚💙💜

Swasth rahein, mast rahein, surakshit rahein 😷🧴#HappyHoli!✨💝💫 pic.twitter.com/waAW8PhJ8o — SHILPA SHETTY KUNDRA (@TheShilpaShetty) March 29, 2021

Notably, many Bollywood celebs had tested positive for Coronavirus including Kartik Aaryan, Ranbir Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, Vikrant Massey, Sanjay Leela Bhansali and others. The COVID-19 cases also recorded a spike in Maharashtra earlier in March 2021.

ALSO READ: Holi For Priyanka Chopra With Nick Jonas & In-Laws Is All About Celebrating Loved Ones

ALSO READ: Exclusive: Pooja Chopra On Her Holi 2021 Plans And Her Wildest Memory Of The Festival