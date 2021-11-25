Honsla Rakh Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download In HD Quality
Diljit Dosanjh, Shehnaaz Gill and Sonam Bajwa starrer Honsla Rakh, which released in theatres on October 15, received huge response from audiences and broke several box office records. The film released on Amazon Prime Video yesterday (November 24). Unfortunately, has been leaked online from free download that too in HD quality by several notorious sites, a day after its digital release.
The film is still running in theatres and has been getting good collection. It has to be seen if the leak affects the collections/views of the film. Meanwhile, fans are happy that it got OTT release and are binging on it. Take a look at a few tweets!
@TaraSingh_Love
@TaraSingh_Love
Watching #HonslaRakh Movie 6th time in row since yesterday 😍😍Can't get over the different shades of Sana in the movie. Amazing screen Presence, mesmerising beauty, Emotional, motherhood, fun, her tantrums. Strong opinionated side as well ❤️❤️ Keep shining Bub #ShehnaazGill.
@Cutiesri3
@Cutiesri3
Just watched #HonslaRakh on #HonslaRakhOnPrime .. @diljitdosanjh ur just amazing and #sonambaja too... @ishehnaaz_gill baby ur too good and looking soo beautiful...luv u alot sana. #ShehnaazGill.
Raghu ELDO
Raghu ELDO
#HonslaRakh ..Such a Cute film❤, Dildaar entertainer💥❤@diljitdosanjh such an entertainer❤#Gurfatehsingh U r a gem💥❤.
Jutika Borah
Jutika Borah
A must watch movie. Excellent performance. Only because of #ShehnaazGill did, I watch this movie. This is the first Punjabi movie I watched. #HonslaRakhOnPrime #HPBMummaGill.
@SidNaazone
@SidNaazone
The film has comedy, drama, romance & everything, great acting by All actors but I was so excited to see my #ShehnaazGill on screen, the scene where she meets her kid for the first time i cried, so it should say how good an actor she is. I see great future in acting. #HonslaRakh.