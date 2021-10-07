Hrithik Roshan Advises Aryan Khan To 'Keep Calm And Trust The Light Within' Amid Ongoing Drugs Case

After Sussanne Khan, Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan has penned an open letter to extend his support to superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan who was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in connection with a drugs bust case on a Goa-bound cruise ship on Sunday (October 3).

In an open letter addressed to Aryan, the Krrish actor extended his support to the star kid and even shared a piece of advice for him. Hrithik advised him to stay calm and embrace everything that he is experiencing at the moment. He told Aryan that he must experience the darkness to appreciate the light and asked him to trust the light within.

Hrithik began the post by writing, "My dear Aryan, Life is a strange ride . It's great because it's uncertain. It's great cause it throws you curve balls, but god is kind. He gives only the toughest ones the toughest balls to play. You know you are chosen when amidst the chaos you can feel the pressure to hold your own. And I know you must feel it now. The anger, the confusion, the helplessness. Aaah , the very ingredients that are needed to burn the hero out from inside you. But be wary, those same ingredients could burn away the good stuff... the kindness, the compassion, the love. Allow yourself to burn, but just enough.. Mistakes , failings, victories , success... they'r all the same if you know which parts to keep with you and which parts to throw away from the experience. But know that you can grow better with them all."

He continued, "I'v known you as a kid and i'v known you as a man. Own it. Own everything you experience. They'r your gifts. Trust me. In time when you connect the dots... I promise you , It's gonna make sense. Only if you have stared the devil in his eyes and kept your calm. Keep calm. Observe. These moments are the makers of your Tom. And Tom is going to have a brilliant sun shining. But for it, you must go thru the dark. Calm , still, owning your own. And trusting the light. Within. It's always there. Love you man."

Have a look at Hrithik's post.

Previously, Salman Khan and his sister Alvira Khan Agnihotri had paid a visit to Shah Rukh and his wife, Gauri Khan to stand in solidarity with the family amid trying times. On the other hand, celebrities like Hansal Mehta, Suchitra Krishnamoorthi and Pooja Bhatt had also extended their support to Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan.

Meanwhile as Aryan Khan's NCB custody ends today, he will be appearing in court for the hearing in connection with this matter.