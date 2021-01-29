Hrithik Roshan And Deepika Padukone To Play Ram And Sita In Madhu Mantena’s Ramayan?

Producer Madhu Mantena will soon be bringing his ambitious project, Ramayan on celluloid. The retelling of the Indian epic promises to be an extravagant affair and will be made with a whopping budget of Rs 300 crore. Now, the latest development surrounding the film suggests that actors Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone may essay the role of Lord Ram and Sita in the film.

According to a news report in Bollywood Hungama, the makers are in a search for an A-list cast from the industry for the project. The report stated that the makers are especially keen to rope in Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone to play Ram and Sita in the film. The portal also said that the film will be made in 3-D and is all set to be helmed by director, Nitesh Tiwari.

The makers are also planning to leave no compromises when it comes to the length of the film as there will be not a single event of the epic which will be left out in the project. Madhu Mantena is also expected to release the same in the form of two feature films. Meanwhile, Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone will also be seen in the film, Fighter.

