Hrithik Roshan And Deepika Padukone Reveal Fighter Title Teaser: To Join Hands With Siddharth Anand

Hrithik Roshan, the popular Bollywood actor who is celebrating his 47th birthday today, revealed the title teaser of his next outing, Fighter. The actor took to his official social media pages to reveal the teaser, along with a touching note. Hrithik Roshan is joining hands with Deepika Padukone and director Siddharth Anand for Fighter, which is touted to be an action thriller.

"It is an honour for me as an actor to introduce & be a part of Mamta & Sid Anand's FIRST PRODUCTION #Fighter for MARFLIX! This one is special as it deepens my association with a director and friend whose journey I have witnessed from being an AD on my sets to directing me in Bang Bang & War. And now as he turns producer for FIGHTER, I can't seem to contain my excitement. This one is pure adrenaline for the heart and mind. So here goes! BOOM. Thank you Sid, for believing in me & making me your co-passenger yet again. Here's to your journey towards the sky ????.", wrote Hrithik Roshan in his post.

Presenting a glimpse of the MARFLIX vision as #Fighter! Looking forward to my first flight alongside the exceptional @deepikapadukone. All buckled up for this #SiddharthAnand joyride. pic.twitter.com/gaqv53xbO9 — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) January 10, 2021

Deepika Padukone seems to be on a film signing spree with another big film added to her kitty. The actress took to her social media sharing the asset and her caption read as, "Dreams really do come true...💥."

While talking about the project, Siddharth Anand shared, "This is definitely one of the most exciting moments of my life to bring together two of my favourite stars, Hrithik and Deepika, for the first time to the Indian and global audience. I am thrilled to begin the journey of MARFLIX, a production house dedicated to action film making in India. I start this journey of Marflix along with my life partner Mamta Anand. Starting MARFLIX with Hrithik is special as he is someone who has seen me even working as an AD, then as director on two films and now I am not just his director but I'm also starting my production house with him."

He further added, "Our vision for MARFLIX is to create THE action film production house of India. If you think of action films in India, you should think MARFLIX. That's our endeavour and we will work hard to get there. Still early days, but the journey has begun."

From the highly promising title teaser, it is evident that Fighter depicts the concept of patriotism. Reportedly, the Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone starrer is a stylish action thriller that is narrated in the backdrop of fighter planes. Hrithik Roshan is said to be playing the role of a fighter pilot in the movie, while Deepika Padukone's character is yet to be revealed. The movie, which is bankrolled by the banner Marflix, is slated to be released on September 30, 2022.

