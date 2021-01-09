Hrithik Roshan And Deepika Padukone To Share The Screen; Big Announcement Is On The Way!

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, the two most sought-after stars of Bollywood are finally all set to share the screen. As per the latest reports, Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone have been roped in to play the lead roles in an upcoming action drama. The big announcement is expected to be made tomorrow (January 10, Sunday), on Hrithik's 47th birthday.

According to the latest reports, the mega-budget is expected to be directed by Siddarth Anand. In that case, the project will mark Hrithik Roshan's third collaboration with the filmmaker after the popular films Bang Bang and War. The reports also suggest that the highly anticipated project has been titled Fighter.

The reports also suggest that Hrithik Roshan will be playing the role of an air force officer in the movie that revolves around fighter jets. Deepika Padukone's role, on the other hand, is playing an equally important role in the Siddharth Anand directorial. If things go as planned, the project will start rolling in December 2021 and hit the theatres in 2022.

The speculations regarding the onscreen collaboration of Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone have been doing rounds for the past couple of years. Even though the actress was offered some prestigious projects opposite the War actor earlier, things did not materialise due to various reasons. The reports regarding Hrithik and Deepika's first project together has totally left the fans in great excitement.