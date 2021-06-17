Hrithik Roshan And Farhan Akhtar Give Bromance Goals In This Throwback Picture

It is often nothing less than a treat for the fans when throwback pictures of their favourite Bollywood celebs surface on social media. This holds true for actors Hrithik Roshan and Farhan Akhtar whose throwback picture has been going viral on social media. A leading magazine shared the picture on their social media handle that shows Hrithik and Farhan from their teenage years.

They Claimed Hrithik Roshan Changed Clothes In Kareena Kapoor's Vanity'; When Rakesh Roshan Trashed Magazine

Talking about the same, Hrithik and Farhan can be seen posing together for the camera and one can see that they were showbiz ready right from their teenage years. Hrithik can be seen donning a grey t-shirt and faded blue jeans. The Kabhie Khushi Kabhi Gham actor can be seen wrapping his arms around Farhan's shoulders in the picture. On the other hand, Farhan Akhtar can be seen sporting a printed black tee. Take a look at the picture.

Hrithik Roshan and Farhan Akhtar are known to share a close bond and this picture proves that their friendship goes a long way back. The two have worked together in the blockbuster feel-good movie Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. Apart from that, Hrithik also had a cameo appearance in the dance track 'Bavo Re' from Farhan's 2009 movie Luck By Chance.

Rakesh Roshan Confessed That He Stopped Working With Shah Rukh Khan Because Of Hrithik Roshan!

Meanwhile, their film Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara will soon complete 10 years on July 15. To mark the soon-approaching occasion, Zoya Akhtar's production house shared a video on their social media handle wherein actor Abhay Deol recalled how he thought Hrithik almost ended up killing him and Farhan while shooting for the movie. Abhay could be seen telling in the video that Hrithik had parked their car with him and Farhan in the backseat but had forgotten to pull the handbrake. This had led the car to slide down the gorge until the Krrish actor managed to stop it. Take a look at the video.

The production house captioned the delightful video stating, "We make films for the silver screen but the little stories that make the big picture don't always come through.

Here's introducing our 'Off The Record' series where the cast and crew from the Tiger Baby clan let us in on what went into creating some of their best scenes, what their psychology was in that moment and why this particular scene will always remain unforgettable to them."