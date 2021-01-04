Hrithik Roshan Announces His Return To Sets With A Selfie; Fans Say 'Can't Wait To Watch You On Big Screens'

Hrithik Roshan Is Back On Sets

Hrithik Roshan shared a selfie from the sets and captioned it as, "Back on set." The actor looked handsome in his black tee and blue jacket. His new haircut and well-trimmed beard added more to his good looks.

Hrithik Roshan's New Look Leaves Fans Excited

As soon as Hrithik posted a picture from the sets on his Instagram page, fans went gaga over him. A netizen wrote, "And girls arent the only one crushing over you :)" "God of good looks," read another comment. One of the Instagram users commented, "Awesome. Can't wait to watch you on Big Screens HR."

What's Next In The Pipeline For Hrithik Roshan?

A few weeks ago, it was reported that Hrithik Roshan has stepped in to do the Hindi remake of R Madhavan-Vijay Sethupathi's Tamil hit Vikram Vedha after Aamir Khan's exit. Buzz is that the War actor will be pitted opposite Saif Ali Khan in the film. Meanwhile, Hrithik's filmmaker father Rakesh Roshan recently told a tabloid that Krrish 4 is currently in the scripting stage. Also, there is a strong buzz that the actor has signed with an international talent agency to make a mark in the West.