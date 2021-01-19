Hrithik Roshan As A Kid In Amitabh Bachchan's Throwback Picture Is The Cutest Thing On The Internet!

Amitabh Bachchan who is quite active on social media, always surprises us with lovely throwback pictures from his archives. Recently, the Shahenshah of Bollywood treated his fans with a priceless blast from the past, and we bet it will leave you grinning from ear to ear.

Big B shared a picture on his Instagram page in which he is seen rehearsing the track 'Mere Paas Aao Mere Doston, Ek Qissa Suno' from the 1979 film Mr Natwarlal with music director Rajesh Roshan. But, what caught our attention is a pint-sized Hrithik Roshan who is all ears for Senior Bachchan's song.

Big B captured his picture as, "The first song I sang for film .. 'mere paas aao ..' for Mr Natwarlal .. music rehearsal with Rajesh Roshan , Music Director .. AND .. all this being overseen by one 'palti maar ke ' little one sitting on the bench ... a certain HRITHIK ROSHAN."

Meanwhile, fans and celebrities were overjoyed to see this cute picture. Dia Mirza wrote, "Sweeet ❤️." "Wow❤️." read Karanvir Bohra's comment. A netizen wrote on Big B's post, "God, look at the way he is staring, his expression is priceless, I think the seed for acting was down that early in his head. It is a to die for picture @hrithikroshan." Another comment read, "Haha Look at HR's Expression 🔥😅💯." Another Instagram user wrote, "The little boy is watching you in awe, the way the rest of us look at you now! @hrithik roshan too cute."

Amitabh Bachchan played the title role in Mr Natwarlal which also stars Rekha and Amjad Khan in pivotal roles. The actor lent his voice to a song for the first time in this film, and it became a rage with kids with its intriguing picturization and melodious composition.

Earlier, in an interview with Planet Bollywood, music composer Rajesh Roshan had revealed how he got Amitabh Bachchan to make his singing debut with Mr Natwarlal. Roshan was quoted as saying, "I didn't need to convince him, actually. He was standing on one foot to sing this song. And at Mehboob Studios, the shift started at 9 and I reached at 10.30. I saw there was a car parked and I felt that this must be Bachchan Sahab. I went upstairs and I saw that Bachchan Sahab, in a half sleeves striped shirt, white pants, white shoes was singing his song. He looked at me and nodded and that's it. I also did not go close, thinking that if I spoil his mood, he'll run away... And, when he sang one line, the recordist Robin Chatterjee Sahab, when he heard his voice, kept his hands on my shoulder and said, 'I've heard a lot of voices, but nothing like this one."

