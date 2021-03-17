Hrithik Roshan Claims There's Nothing Better Than Samosas, Fan Says His Sharp Nose Can Even Cut Potatoes

One of Bollywood's fittest actors Hrithik Roshan, shocked everyone when he recently shared about his love for samosas. The actor shared a picture of himself serious staring at his laptop screen, but told his fans that he was just looking at a menu.

The actor in the caption also revealed that he is missing samosas. He wrote, "Don't be fooled by the serious face. It's a menu. #itakemyfoodveryseriously #missinmysamosas". Fans were quite baffled to find out that the actor also indulges in some guilty pleasure dishes.

While many fans shared their equal love for fried food in the comments section, some questioned how the actor maintained his toned abs. The actor also replied to several fans who didn't take his word for it. A user commented, "You want us to believe u eat samosas," to which the RAW actor replied, "Is there anything better?"

Another fan said, "That nose is so sharp, it could actually cut the potatoes for your samosas." Hrithik also replied with a humourous response saying, "Comes with collapsible nostrils."

On the work front, Hrithik after appearing in RAW is currently gearing up for multiple projects. He will be seen in the Hindi remake of the Tamil film Vikram Vedha alongside Saif Ali Khan. He will also be seen in Fighter helmed by Siddharth Anand, co-starring Deepika Padukone.

Reports have also claimed that Hrithik will be seen in a Hollywood project soon, but there has been no confirmation from the actor. Hrithik reportedly will also lead the Indian adaptation of the 2016 release, The Night Manager. Roshan's role was essayed by Tom Hiddleston in the original based on the 1993 novel of the same name by John Le Carre.

