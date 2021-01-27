Hrithik Roshan Enjoys Hiking With Ex-Wife Sussanne, Her Brother Zayed And Kids; Says 'It Makes My Heart Smile'

Even though Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan have parted ways, the ex-couple is often seen chilling together. Recently, the duo stepped out for an excursion along with their kids, Hrehaan and Hridaan. Sussanne's brother Zayed Khan also joined them for their hiking trip.

Later, Hrithik shared a happy picture from the trip and captioned it as, "There is something about walking on uneven surfaces. I don't know what it is. But it makes my heart smile. #keepexploring #staycurious #adventurers #exploreeverything @itszayedkhan."

Zayed also shared the same picture on his Instagram page and wrote, "Happy Republic Day! Keep exploring! From the 'Troopers'."

Earlier, in an interview with GQ magazine, Hrithik had opened up about his ex-wife Sussanne and said, "It's a beautiful relationship. With our kids, with us as friends, it's all about wisdom. One thing is for sure: Love can't turn into hate. If it's hate, it wasn't love. The flipside of love... Is also love. Once you understand that, you'll keep finding ways back into love." Well, we totally agree with Hrithik on this!

After 17 years of togetherness, Hrithik and Sussanne parted ways in 2014. But that hasn't affected their bond and mutual respect for each other so much so that Sussanne had moved into her ex-hubby's home during the lockdown so that her kids could be closer to their father.

With respect to work, Hrithik announced his upcoming film Fighter on his birthday this year. The Siddharth Anand directorial has the superstar paired opposite Deepika Padukone for the first time.

