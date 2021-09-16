Hrithik Roshan Explains He Lives In A Rented House After Fan Spots Damp Wall In His Recent Post

Hrithik Roshan recent Instagram post has caught the fans attention not for the actor but his house. The actor shared a picture from his breakfast date with his mother, Pinky Roshan. The actor talk about his mother who could be seen standing on the balcony but fans were quick to notice the damp wall behind him.

A few of his fans took to the comments section asking the actor about the patch of damp wall which was in the centre of the frame. One fan even got the actor to respond. The comment said, "Gaur se dekhie Hrithik Roshan ke ghar me silan (Look closely, there's a damp wall in Hrithik Roshan's house)." To which Hrithik replied, "Filhaal ghar bhi rent par hai. Apna ghar le raha hu bahut jald (Living in a rented apartment right now. I am buying my own house soon)".

In another comment, the actor added, "Aur seelan nahi hoga toh seelan ko theek karne ka mazaa kaise aayega bhai? (If there is no dampness, how will we enjoy the process of fixing it?)".

Notably, Hrithik moved into the new apartment in 2020. A Mumbai Mirror report said that the Roshans rented an apartment in Juhu worth ₹8.25 lakh per month, while another report revealed that Hrithik has bought apartments worth ₹97.5 crores in Mumbai.

On the work front, Hrithik has been working on the fourth instalment of the Krrish franchise. He will also be seen in Fighter alongside Deepika Padukone. The casting and story of both the projects are currently under wraps.