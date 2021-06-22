Hrithik Roshan Got His First Break In Bollywood With Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai Due To Dabboo Ratnani; Here's How!

Hrithik Roshan made a smashing entry in Bollywood with Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai in 2000. Helmed by his filmmaker-father Rakesh Roshan, the film broke several records at the box office and turned the actor into an overnight star. But, do you folks know that there's an interesting story behind how Hrithik bagged his first big break?

Well, you would be surprised to know that celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani is responsible for Hrithik entering into films! Yes, you heard that right.

Recently in a tete-a-tete with an entertainment portal, the ace lensman revealed that he was the one who shot Hrithik's portfolio. Impressed by those pictures, Rakesh Roshan decided to launch his son in Bollywood.

Dabboo was quoted as saying by Spotboye, "I shot Hrithik's first port folio before Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai. He got the movie because of it. His father, Rakesh Roshan called me after the photoshoot and said that after watching my portfolio, he decided to make a film with his son."

The celebrity photographer revealed that he was unaware about Hrithik being Rakesh Roshan's son when the actor landed up at his house for the photoshoot.

"When Hrithik came to me, he did not tell me he was Rakesh Roshan's son. He was a junior to me in school, so we had that connection and he used that link to say how he got to know about me. He came to my house, showed me his clothes and through the whole time, he did not tell me his second name. He just introduced himself as Hrithik. It was only after Rakesh sir called me that I got to know he was his son," Spotboye quoted the actor as saying.

Talking about his friendship with Hrithik which spans over two decades, Dabboo added, "Hrithik really loved that I did not discriminate on the basis that he was a star kid. I gave him as much attention as I did give to anyone else, and because of that, that friendship has lasted more than 25 years. He told me that he always wants me to stay honest with him. And with so much experience in the industry, they know who is genuine and who is fake."

Meanwhile, Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai clocked 20 years last year. While speaking with Hindustan Times about this milestone, the actor had said, "Really? 20 years already? Feels like I just started a few weeks ago. So yes, I still feel almost the same like it was on the first day as an actor. I am truly grateful for the love the audience has given me all these years from Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai to War."

Calling his two-decade journey in Bollywood an enriching one, Hrithik had further added, "As a beginner, I was extremely conscious of unimportant things while performing. Now, I am more at ease. This reflects in me personally too, as a person I am more comfortable with myself."

Workwise, Hrithik Roshan's next project is Siddharth Anand's Fighter in which he is paired opposite Deepika Padukone for the first time.