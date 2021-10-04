Hrithik Roshan Had Texted This To Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor After Watching Spotlight

Anil Kapoor's son Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor made his debut in Bollywood with Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's Mirziya which was followed by Vikramaditya Motwane's 2018 vigilante action thriller Bhavesh Joshi Superhero. Both the movies fell short of being a box office success.

More recently, Harsh Varddhan starred in Netflix anthology Ray in which he was a part of Vasan Balan's film Spotlight alongside Radhika Madan. The actor was praised for his performance in this flick.

Speaking about it, the actor told Hindustan Times, "I always knew that Spotlight was a very offbeat film compared to what I've done so far in my short stint. It was the most absurdist, progressive of the lot. I loved it, but was unsure how people would respond. I expected it to be polarising, but didn't expect it to be liked so much."

While talking with the tabloid, Harsh Varrdhan also revealed the text message that Hrithik sent him after watching Spotlight wherein the War actor lauded him for his choice of work and said that it will pay off in the long run as he isn't taking up stereotypical work.

"I was up early morning - shooting for my upcoming film - in my vanity van, when Hrithik messaged, 'Hey Harsh, is this your number?' Then he said, 'I watched Spotlight and thought the film was terrific. Keep doing what you're doing, it's the right way. It's not stereotypical, which audiences are used to, which is why it'll pay off in the long term'. That's something I've always believed in as well," Harsh Varddhan told Hindustan Times.

He also opened up on the industry praising his performance in Spotlight and said, "For him to actually take out time, get my number and text me, that was something incredible. A lot of other people... Nandita Das, Ram Madhvani, Sujoy Ghosh, Anurag Kashyap, all reached out. It has been amazing, and I'm grateful for it."

Harsh Varrdhan further told the tabloid that his choices of projects have got to do with the kind of person he is, adding that he listens to the "voice inside" him very carefully.

The actor will next be seen in an untitled film alongside dad Anil Kapoor and Fatima Sana Shaikh. He is also a part of the Abhinav Bindra biopic.