Hrithik Roshan In Vikram Vedha Remake? Producer Neeraj Pandey Says 'Let The Rumours Be There'

Ever since it was announced that R Madhavan-Vijay Sethupathi's Vikram Vedha is all set to get a Hindi remake, fans were waiting with bated breath to know which Bollywood stars would step into the shoes of these two Tamil actors in the remake.

Soon, it was revealed that Saif Ali Khan would be reprising R Madhavan's role of a cop in the Hindi remake. However, the makers are still tight-lipped about the rest of the cast. There was a strong buzz that Aamir Khan will be stepping into Vijay Sethupathi's shoes for the role of Vedha. However soon, various media reports stated that the Laal Singh Chaddha actor has exited the project, and now, the makers have approached Hrithik Roshan for the role.

While there is uncertainity looming about who is playing Vedha in the remake, producer Neeraj Pandey reacted to these reports while speaking with an entertainment portal.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, when the Baby director was asked about the various speculations doing the rounds about Vedha's role, he said, "Let the rumours be there, but like I said, we will announce something very soon."

Meanwhile, Saif Ali Khan recently expressed his excitement about playing a righteous cop in Vikram Vedha remake while speaking with a tabloid. "I will play an idealistic cop, so I will have to find a way to make him fun. But it will be a refreshing change to portray the good guy," the Tandav actor was quoted as saying.

