Hrithik Roshan Lauds Fan For His 'Imagination' As He Comes Up With Krrish 4 Plot In Five Minutes!

Recently when Hrithik Roshan-starrer Krrish clocked 15 years, the superstar pleasantly surprised his fans by announcing the fourth installment of the franchise. Since then, the grapevine is abuzz with rumours about the film's plot.

A report in media hinted that the plot of Krrish 4 might revolve around the concept of time travel. Taking a cue from it, a Twitter user penned down the upcoming film's plot in just five minutes and captioned it as, "I wrote a #Krrish4 wattpad storyline in 5 minutes Rakesh Roshan could never."

According to the fan's version, Naseeruddin Shah's character from Krrish would kidnap Krishna (Hrithik Roshan) and Priya's (Priyanka Chopra) child, forcing Krishna to build a time machine and travel back to 2006. Jaadu, the alien from Koi Mil Gaya, then shows up and gives Priya superpowers, who then teams up with Jaadu to rescue her husband and her son from Naseeruddin Shah's character.

The plot read, "Naseeruddin Shah from the past comes back in 2022 to take revenge from Krishna (he is a super villain now since he went back to Koi Mil Gaya days and captured some aliens) through the time machine and steals Krishna and Priya's kid and goes back to 2006. Krishna builds a time machine to go back to 2006 again to rescue his son. Both Krishna and Priya time travel to 2006 to save their kid where Naseeruddin captures Krrish after multiple fighting sequences. Priya is all alone and helpless in 2006 when Jaadu shows up and he gives her super powers to save her husband and kid. Then she fought with his villains to free Krishna, then in the end they both destroyed Naseeruddin's kingdom and his time machine with the help of Jaadu."

When Hrithik Roshan came across this tweet, he couldn't stop himself from lauding the fan's imagination. The Koi Mil Gaya actor replied, "Imagination" with a full score emoji.

Imagination 💯 — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) June 28, 2021

