Hrithik Roshan Gives An Unmissable Reaction As Ex-Wife Sussanne Khan Thinks She Is A ‘Boy’

Hrithik Roshan's ex-wife and interior designer Sussanne Khan who is quite active on her social media recently shared some stunning mirror selfies of herself. She also gave a quirky caption to the same. However, it was her ex-husband Hrithik's reaction that stole the cake.

Talking about the post, Sussanne Khan shared some gorgeous mirror selfies of herself on her social media handle. The interior designer can be seen sporting a loose-fitting full-sleeved white top which she had paired with a waistband and ripped black jeans. She further complimented the look with white sports shoes and her wavy hairdo.

Also Read: Hrithik Roshan To Play Gangster In His Upcoming Film HR25 Touted To Be Vikram Vedha Remake

Sussanne captioned the same stating that sometimes she thinks she is a boy. Her caption for the post read as, "Sometimes in my head.. I think I am a boy...#WednesdayMood #GenderFluid." Hrithik was one of the firsts to drop a cute comment on the post.

Also Read: Hrithik Roshan Claims There's Nothing Better Than Samosas, Fan Says His Sharp Nose Can Even Cut Potatoes

The actor replied on the same writing, "Hahaha Nice Pic" with a clapping emoji. Sussanne too went on to reply to him stating, "Yaaa Ty." Take a look at the post shared by her and Hrithik's comment on the same.

Apart from Hrithik, Sussanne's close friend and actor Raveena Tandon also commented on the post. She wrote stating, "That's with most Scorpio women." One of the fans also called her a 'stylish tomboy' looking at the pictures.

For the unversed, Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne had tied the knot in the year 2004 and had gone on to separate in the year 2014 after 14 years of marriage. However, that has not stopped them from being great well-wishers of each other. The former couple celebrates their achievements and some special occasions with each other along with their family members.

Hrithik and Sussanne have also set an excellent example of co-parenting for their sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan. When the COVID-19 lockdown was announced last year, Sussanne had shifted to Hrithik's residence to spend some quality time with their sons. She had also shared the same on her social media. Penning down a heartfelt message, the interior designer had written, "When COVID-19 was declared a pandemic and the news was out that a lockdown would be imperative, Hrithik and I decided that staying together in the same home would be the intelligent and soulful decision for our sons, and for us."