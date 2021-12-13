Hrithik Roshan Praises Ayushmann Khurrana, Tells Vaani Kapoor 'Talent Like Yours Is Rare & Special'

Abhishek Kapoor's romantic drama Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor, is getting lauded for the lead pair's performance and its sensitive portrayal of the LGBTQA community. Besides the critics and audience, the film has also strike a chord with Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan.

Recently after watching the film, the Super 30 actor took to his Twitter handle to pen a series of appreciation post for director Abhishek Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor.

Vaani Kapoor: I Hope No Cis-Het Woman Ever Plays Role Of A Trans-Woman & We Can Cast People From The Community

Tagging Abhishek, Hrithik mentioned in his tweet that he cried, laughed and had goosebumps while watching the film. The actor tweeted, "Dear Gattu . What I saw in #ChandigarhKareAashiqui was your heart and goodness mixed with an incredible sense of commercial entertainment. I cried and laughed and had goose flesh. What else does a film need to do! Well done my friend! Come , let's celebrate."

In another tweet, he gushed over Ayushmann Khurrana's performance in the film and called him 'one of the finest actors of Indian cinema' and 'extraordinary.'

Siddharth Anand On His Fighter Actor Hrithik Roshan: There's A Hidden Filmmaker In Him

Hrithik's tweet read, "You are one of the finest actors of Indian cinema my friend!! It's been a long time since I got inspired like this . Love it when it happens ! Thanks for inspiring me with this one ! Extraordinary you are ! Huge congrats ! Big jhappi @ayushmannk #ChandigarhKareAashiqui."

Next, he went on to laud his 'War' co-star Vaani Kapoor's performance in the romantic drama and called her the 'heart and soul' of the film. He tweeted, "My dear dear Vaani ! You were the heart and soul of #ChandigarhKareAshiqui ufff you are too too good ! Talent like yours is rare and special. You were nothing less than brilliant! So real and strong yet vulnerable. I'm a fan! Love you. Now go celebrate."

Abhishek Kapoor's Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui revolves around Ayushmann's character Manu who falls head over heels for Maanvi (Vaani Kapoor), a zumba instructor. However, their relationship hits a roadblock when Manu discovers that Maanvi is a trans-woman.

Coming back to Hrithik Roshan, the superstar has Vikram Vedha remake and Siddharth Anand's Fighter co-starring Deepika Padukone.