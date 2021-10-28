Hrithik Roshan Reacts To Aryan Khan Being Denied Bail Multiple Times In Ongoing Drugs Case

Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan recently took to his Instagram Stories to share a video in which a lawyer gave his opinion on Aryan Khan drugs case. He reacted to the star kid being denied bail in multiple times by different courts and called it 'sad'.

The Krrish actor reposted a video interview by journalist Faye D'Souza, of Supreme Court advocate Dushyant Dave wherein the latter talked about how Justice Nitim Sambre, who is hearing Aryan's case in High Court, has earlier granted bail to men who have been found in possession of drugs.

Hrithik captioned his post as, "If these are facts. It is truly sad." Have a look.

Earlier, the Bollywood star had extended his support to Aryan by penning a long open letter to him in which he had advised the star kid to keep his calm and trust the light within.

Hrithik had written, "My dear Aryan. Life is a strange ride. It's great because it's uncertain. It's great cause it throws you curve balls, but god is kind. He gives only the toughest ones the toughest balls to play. You know you are chosen when amidst the chaos you can feel the pressure to hold your own. And I know you must feel it now. The anger, the confusion, the helplessness. Aaah, the very ingredients that are needed to burn the hero out from inside you. But be wary, those same ingredients could burn away the good stuff... the kindness, the compassion, the love."

"Allow yourself to burn, but just enough.. Mistakes, failings, victories, success... they'r all the same if you know which parts to keep with you and which parts to throw away from the experience. But know that you can grow better with them all. I'v known you as a kid and i'v known you as a man. Own it. Own everything you experience. They'r your gifts. Trust me. In time when you connect the dots... I promise you , It's gonna make sense. Only if you have stared the devil in his eyes and kept your calm. Keep calm. Observe. These moments are the makers of your Tom. And Tom is going to have a brilliant sun shining. But for it, you must go thru the dark. Calm , still , owning your own. And trusting the light. Within. It's always there," he added, ending his note with, "Love you man," he had mentioned in his post.

Aryan Khan was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) after the agency raided an alleged rave party on a Goa-bound cruise in Mumbai. The star kid was denied bail multiple times in different courts following which his legal time moved Bombay High Court. The HC will resume hearing his bail plea today.