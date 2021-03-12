Hrithik Roshan Recalls His Chat With His 'Nana' About Maha Shivratri; Shares Unseen Pictures With Him

On the occasion of Maha Shivratri on Thursday (March 12, 2021), many Bollywood stars took to their respective social media handles to extend greetings to their fans. One of them was Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan. The War actor wished fans on the auspicious occasion and walked down the memory lane to recall a conversation with his grandfather J Om Prakash about Shivratri.

Speaking about why the essence of the festival hit him particularly stronger this year, Hrithik wrote on his Instagram page, "जय शिव शंकर! महाशिवरात्रि की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं 🙏🏻 #ThrowbackThursday as I reminisce a conversation with my Nana who I used to call Deda with love. Why do we celebrate Maha Shivratri?.. a young me asked my Deda, J.Om.Prakash ji.. wondering why each year we would follow a family tradition to visit the beautiful Shiv temple, Deda built decades ago. Explaining the very human significance of the occasion, he explained that our family comes together to celebrate the divine union of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parwati Ma. The day is dedicated to CO-EXISTING, with a puja and community meal. All through, self reflecting with a resolute to creating a better world for ourselves and others, each day, every day.

He continued, This year, the essence of Maha Shivratri hits me particularly stronger. First time ever, the doors of our temple remain shut as measure of social distancing. If anything, the responsibility of preservation of life, health and safety takes centre stage. Putting a strong prayer out in the universe asking for inner strength to heal, help and empower. Om Namah Shivaya 💥."

Besides this heartfelt post, Hrithik also shared a bunch of his rare pictures with his 'nana' from various occasions. This includes one of their visits to the temple and another one has the Roshan family celebrating Maha Shivratri.

Workwise, Hrithik Roshan is currently prepping up for Siddharth Anand's action flick Fighter. The film has the superstar paired opposite Deepika Padukone for the first time.

