hrithik-roshan-receives-flak-for-supporting-aryan-khan

Earlier today, actor Hrithik Roshan penned a note for Aryan Khan, wherein he wrote that life is a strange ride, but it is great, because it throws curve balls. "But god is kind. He gives only the toughest ones the toughest balls to play. You know you are chosen when amidst the chaos you can feel the pressure to hold your own. And I know you must feel it now," wrote Hrithik.

Hrithik Roshan Advises Aryan Khan To 'Keep Calm And Trust The Light Within' Amid Ongoing Drugs Case

The Instagram post was Hrithik's way to extend his support to Aryan, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, as they are going through a rough patch. It all started when Aryan got arrested after an NCB raid on an alleged rave party aboard a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast on October 2, 2021. Since then, Aryan is in NCB custody.

While Aryan's arrest has shocked many netizens, B-town stars like Salman Khan, Pooja Bhatt, Hansal Mehta, Mika Singh, etc., are making sure to lend their support to Shah Rukh. Amid all the hullabaloo, when Hrithik penned a note for Aryan, he got slammed by many netizens for supporting the wrong cause. Netizens felt that he's defending Aryan and they were quick to express their disappointment in him on his post.

A netizen wrote, "He is supporting Aryan khan than definitely he will not have any regret when his two sons will take Drugs too...unfollowing him."

"Heroism worship makes the worst outcome of public opinion. We should not stand by every or anything that is committed that make society wrong or ill by their action. If that thing we are allowed to do, we don't only let down our power of thinking but also undermine our value," wrote another netizen criticising Hrithik's post.

Aryan Khan Drugs Case: Sonu Sood & Hrithik Roshan's Ex-Wife Sussane Khan Receive Flak For Defending Him

"Why only support Aaryan in thr drug case? Why not everyone who either consume, possess or sells drugs? There are many other 23 yr old guys in jail for the same crime. Come forward and support them all," wrote one more user.

Clearly, Hrithik's post didn't go down well with netizens.

Meanwhile, Mumbai court has sent Aryan and seven others to judicial custody for 14 days.

(Social media posts are unedited.)