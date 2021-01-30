Hrithik Roshan Reviews Priyanka Chopra's-Rajkummar Rao's The White Tiger; Says 'Take A Bow, You Two'

Priyanka Chopra-Rajkummar Rao's recently-released film The White Tiger has been winning praise from fans and critics alike the globe. Recently, Priyanka's Krrish co-star Hrithik Roshan watched the film and took to his Twitter page to share his opinion about the film.

Hrithik tweeted, "Friday done right with The White Tiger! Brilliant performances by my friends @priyankachopra, @rajkummarrao. Take a bow, you two! @_GouravAdarsh you have been a discovery, what a promising start to the year. Congratulations Rahim Bahrani & team for putting up a good show!"

An elated Priyanka Chopra thanked Hrithik for showering the film with love and wrote, "Thank you so much dost ! so glad u liked!! Wohoooo! Let's goooo! #TheWhiteTiger."

Directed by Ramin Bahrani, The White Tiger is based on Arvind Adiga's Booker Prize winning book of the same name. The film revolves around rickshaw driver's son who uses his wit to skillfully climb India's social ladder to escape from poverty and becomes a successful businessman.

"I remember reading the book and it leaving a massive mark on my mind because it's so poetic and specific, at the same time. There are so many little things from the book that we all remember. When my agents told me that this book is being made into a movie and would I be interested, and I jumped on it and I pursued the film actually," Priyanka recently told India Today in an interview.

The White Tiger is currently streaming on Netflix.

