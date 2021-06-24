Hrithik Roshan's Krrish 4 To Be Set Against The Backdrop Of Time Travel: Report

Recently, Hrithik Roshan left his fans pleasantly surprised when he announced Krrish 4 on the 15th anniversary of his 2006 superhero film Krrish. The actor shared a short video where his superhero alter ego Krrish is seen tossing his black mask and captioned it as, "The past is done. Let's see what the future brings #Krrish4."

Since then, fans are curious to know what the fourth film in the Krrish installment has in store for them. Amid this, a report in Pinkvilla stated that this Hrithik Roshan-starrer will explore the concept of time travel.

The report further read that the makers are also toying with the idea of bringing back the iconic alien Jadoo from Hrithik's 2003 film Koi Mil Gaya in Krrish 4.

A source close to the development told the news portal, "The makers are trying to build the universe in a way that the world of Koi Mil Gaya, and Krrish come together. While the idea of bringing Jadoo back is in place, the makers have zeroed in on the concept of time travel for this one. Krrish as a franchise has a strong sci-fi backdrop and there has been a gradual significance of time through all the films. In Koi Mil Gaya, Rohit Mehra uses his father's equipment to communicate with Jadoo, whereas in Krrish, Rohit himself develops a time travel Machine, the object of interest. Time travel will be key to the story of Krrish 4."

The report further stated that Hrithik Roshan and his filmmaker-father Rakesh Roshan have been in conversations with international visual effect experts as they are keen to deliver a full proof movie which is close to reality yet larger than life.

"Rakesh Ji (director, Rakesh Roshan) and Hrithik, with their team of writers, have been working on the script for a couple of years and a lot of it is already locked. The duo has also been in conversations with visual effect experts from the West. Krrish is a dear franchise for the Roshan's and they are keen to deliver a full proof film, close to the reality yet larger than life," the source told Pinkvilla.

Currently, Krrish 4 is in prep stage. Apart from the film, Hrithik also has Siddharth Anand's Fighter opposite Deepika Padukone.