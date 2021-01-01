Hrithik Roshan's New Year 2021 Bash: Superstar Dances To Ek Pal Ka Jeena Song & It's A Treat For All Fans!

Most of our Bollywood celebrities opted for a low-key New Year celebration this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. But, that didn't stop them from enjoying themselves to the fullest. We already gave you a glimpse of how Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her family welcomed 2020 on a fun-filled note. Now, we bring a sneak-peek of how her Dhoom 2 co-star Hrithik Roshan celebrated New Year 2021.

The War actor rang in New Year 2021 with an intimate get-together organized by his father Rakesh Roshan. The bash was attended by singer Mika Singh and actor Zayed Khan. It was night to remember as Hrithik revisited his iconic 'Ek Pal Ka Jeena' song from Kaho Naa...Pyaar Hai and even shook a leg on it.

Hrithik Roshan Poses With Mika Singh Mika Singh shared these two pictures from the bash on his Twitter page and wrote, "Bringing in the New year with my bro @iHrithik." Hrithik looks cool in his tee, brown jacket and blue muffler. Jamming Session Mika also shared a video in which he is seen strumming the guitar to the tune of 'Ek Pal Ka Jeena' song. We later see Hrithik singing and recreating his iconic step from the track. See the dance video here. What's Next For Hrithik Roshan? Hrithik Roshan was last seen in Siddharth Anand's 2019 action blockbuster War. While the superstar is yet to officially announce his next project, speculations are rife that he will be locking horns with Saif Ali Khan in the Hindi remake of the Tamil film Vikram Vedha.

