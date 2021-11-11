Hrithik Roshan's Sweet Birthday Note For Cousin Pashmina: You Are Truly One Of A Kind

Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan recently took to social media to wish his cousin Pashmina Roshan on her 26th birthday with an adorable birthday note in which the actor mentioned how she is one of a kind and that he feels prouder of her every year.

Hrithik shared two snaps and captioned them as, "Happy birthday to the brightest most beautiful star I have had the good fortune of knowing so closely. You are truly one of a kind pashmina . Every year I am prouder and every year I feel more lucky that you are a part of our family . Every moment lived when you are around fills up all hearts with the best kind of love ❤️ I love you ! So much. Have a year just as bright and amazing as you !Love Duggu bhaiya."

Have a look at his post.

Hrithik's mother Pinkie Roshan shared a picture from the family's Diwali celebrations to wish her 'porcelain doll' on her birthday.

She wrote, "I call her my porcelain doll and today is her birthday wishing you the happiest of happiness my doll @pashminaroshan God bless you️. Keep smiling and keep making the world laugh as you are your funniest best you're my Cartoon Network loads of love and a day filled with laughter."

Pashmina replied to her by dropping a comment under her post. It read, "Love you too much tutu mama! ♥️♥️♥️ Thankyou! ♥️."

Hrithik's sister Sunaina Roshan also wished Pashmina and said, "Happy wala birthday to the most funniest person in our family. May to achieve all that you wished for in this coming year. Love you to the moon n back stay blessed always."

Last year, Hrithik had taken to his Instagram handle to share a few words of encouragement for Pashmina and even posted a bunch of pictures from her photoshoot amid rumours of her debuting in Bollywood.

"We are lucky to have you and I'm sure the world is going to feel the same way about you very soon. It's not because you are the funniest person I know , or because you have an intellect beyond your age, or because you are so good looking, but because of your vulnerability that you allow to radiate without judging it that makes you who you are ! Films or not , you are a STAR!," an excerpt from his post read.

Workwise, Hrithik will be reuniting with War director Siddharth Anand for Fighter alongside Deepika Padukone. He will also be sharing screen space with Saif Ali Khan in Vikram Vedha remake.