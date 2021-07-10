Hrithik Roshan-Saif Ali Khan Confirmed In Vikram Vedha Remake; Film To Release On September 30, 2022

It's official! Saif Ali Khan and Hrithik Roshan are all set to lock horns in the Hindi remake of the Tamil hit flick Vikram Vedha which starred R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi's role. While Saif will be stepping into Madhavan's shoes for the cop Vikram's role, Hrithik will be portraying the character of the gangster Vedha which was essayed by Vijay Sethupathi in the original film.

The Hindi remake will be directed by Pushkar and Gayatri, the director duo who had helmed the Tamil film as well. This Hrithik-Saif starrer is slated to hit the big screens on September 30, 2022.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his Twitter page and wrote, "HRITHIK - SAIF IN 'VIKRAM VEDHA' REMAKE... #HrithikRoshan and #SaifAliKhan will star in the #Hindi remake of #Tamil film #VikramVedha... Pushkar-Gayathri - the director duo of the original film - will direct the #Hindi version too... 30 Sept 2022 release."

A Bollywood Hungama report quoted a source as saying, "The makers have decided to release Vikram Vedha remake on September 30, 2022. The film goes on floors soon and the team of the film is confident that it'll be ready by then. Also, it's a great date since Gandhi Jayanti (October 2) and Dussehra (October 5) both fall in the release week. This would ensure healthy footfalls translating into superb box office numbers."

Earlier, Saif in an interview with Mid-day had expressed his excitement over reprising the cop's role for the Hindi remake and said, "I will play an idealistic cop, so I will have to find a way to make him fun. But it will be a refreshing change to portray the good guy."

Vikram Vedha which released in 2017, is a neo-noir thriller that revolves around a no-nonsense police officer whose notion of good and evil is challenged through mind games by a dreaded gangster after the latter gets arrested by him. The film opened to rave reviews from the critics and was a box office success.

It would be interesting to watch Hrithik and Saif share screen space for the first time in this Hindi remake. Speaking about their other upcoming projects, Hrithik has Siddharth Anand's Fighter alongside Deepika Padukone in the pipeline while Saif has Bhoot Police and Adipurush coming up next.