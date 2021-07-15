Hrithik Roshan Says It Would Be Cool To Have ZNMD Sequel; 'Be It In 5 Years Or 15 Years, It Doesn't Matter'

Superstar Hrithik Roshan has given us many memorable films in his career spanning over two decades. One of them is Zoya Akhtar's 2011 road trip film Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara which has achieved a cult status of its own over the years.

Starring Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar, Abhay Deol, Katrina Kaif and Koechlin, the movie revolves around three friends who embark on an adventurous road trip/bachelor party in Spain, only to learn lessons about themselves and each other which will change their lives forever.

As the iconic film clocks 10 years today, Hrithik Roshan who essayed the role of a financial broker named Kabir, opened up on a possibility of a sequel and whether he would be a part of it.

The Super 30 actor told ETimes, "The potential for a sequel is always there. It definitely can be done, be it in 5 years or 15 years, that doesn't matter. In fact, that would be really cool! But I don't think Zoya is the kind who would want to make it, just because people want it. She has to stumble upon an instinctive, inspired thought about the sequel that would then fuel her mind to take those steps into building it into a script. I think that is something that's providence, if it happens, it happens."

He added, "The potential does exist as the film is about life and friends - some very interesting things could happen. The more time we spend away from these characters... them coming back after years, it would be interesting to revisit their journeys."

While speaking with the tabloid, Hrithik revealed that he was initially offered Kabir's role (which was played by Abhay Deol in the film).

"Zoya left it to me to judge what inspires me the most. However, there was something about a moment that Arjun lives, which is when he sits down after scuba diving. There was something so abstract about that emotion and yet so strong. It was something that I read between the lines there that impacted me to a great degree. I understood what Zoya wanted to communicate, and I knew that I had to do that part because of that moment. I couldn't express or articulate it, but Zoya could also see that I had absorbed what she wanted to express through that scene. In all, it's the abstractness, I caught it, which is why I chose Arjun's role," the Kaabil star opened up to explain why he took up Arjun's role in the film.

Hrithik further revealed that back in the day, many of his father's friends were concerned about him, out of sheer love, when he signed Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara as he was playing a hero in the movie.

Hrithik told ETimes, "They thought I was making a big mistake, because I was playing one of the parts among three characters and it was certainly not the central character. It wasn't like I was the hero of the film and Farhan and Abhay were small parts of the film. The general rule at that time was that you have to uphold the star status, and I knew this film was talking about exactly the opposite. It kind of empowered me because it's a story that I believed in, and I thought, 'to hell with the status', which is merely something that people give you. The work that you do is something that comes out of your own desire."

The actor further said that it was with Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara that the seed of doing ensemble films got planted in his mind.

"It's what we don't get to see much. Not being confined by my position in the film, or the need to remain protected, here letting go was such a beautiful feeling. I think that seed grew into me wanting to do other such films when other actors were hesitant. I love doing two-hero, three-hero, four-hero films... the more, the merrier. I think the place where I come from makes other actors feel very secure because I'm not trying to grab more footage or impose. From my perspective, movies are bigger than stars," the tabloid quoted Hrithik as saying.

Talking about Hrithik's upcoming projects, the superstar will next be seen in Siddharth Anand's Fighter opposite Deepika Padukone and Vikram Vedha remake alongside Saif Ali Khan.