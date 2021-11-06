Hrithik Roshan Shares A Glimpse Of Family Diwali Bash, Sons Hrehaan & Hridhaan Celebrate With Sussanne Khan

While many B-town celebs have been out and about celebrating Diwali with friends, Hrithik Roshan revealed that their celebration was all about family. The actor shared a slew of images from his house party on Instagram with Rakesh Roshan and Pinkie Roshan, sister Sunaina Roshan and niece Suranika Roshan.

In the pictures, all can be seen having a gala time with family. The group too to stairs to pose for the camera. Hrithik captioned the post as, "Hearts full of love. Eyes full of hope. Here's looking at all of you beautiful people as we journey together around the sun one more time, this next round we shall learn to care for each other even better. Let's go. Happy Diwali."

On the other hand, Hrithik Roshan's children Hridaan Roshan and Hrehaan Roshan celebrated Diwali this year with his ex-wife Sussanne Khan. Sussanne, who is an interior designer, uploaded pictures of their celebration on social media.

In the pictures, Sussanne can be seen in a yellow salwar kameez set. She captioned the post as "May all the light in the world surround us today, and through the rest of this year. Let there only be love, joy, empowerment and grace. Happy Diwali to all of us and our loved ones."

Notably, Sussanne Khan and Hrithik Roshan, who were married for 14 years got divorced back in 2014. Sussanne currently has been sending time integrating her son Hridhaan Roshan's artworks in her design store The Charcoal Project.

On the work front, he was last seen in the action entertainer War, alongside Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor. Hrithik will be seen in Fighter alongside Deepika Padukone and Vikram Vedha with Saif Ali Khan.