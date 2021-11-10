    For Quick Alerts
      Hrithik Roshan Shares Chhath Puja Greetings With His Fans!

      Earlier today, Hrithik Roshan took to his social media account to extend his Chhath Puja wishes to all. The Chhath festival is celebrated with fervour in several states across the nation and the superstar who recently started filming Vikram Vedha on Dusshera, also shared a special message on the occasion.

      Hrithik Roshan who continues to remain one of the most relatable and loved stars on social media posted on the occasion, "छठ पूजा के महापर्व पर, सभी को..मेरी तरफ से ढेर सारी शुभकामनाएं"

      In 2019, fresh off the record-breaking success of WAR, Hrithik Roshan surprised hundreds of his fans at Juhu Beach in Mumbai by making an appearance and interacting with them on the auspicious occasion of Chhath Puja. Earlier that year, the actor also played a Bihari in Super 30, a truly inspiring drama that celebrated the human spirit.

      The superstar has made a lasting impression with his digital presence and continues to spark interesting social media conversations with his humour, pearls of wisdom, professional updates and personal messages to his fans across the country.

      Story first published: Wednesday, November 10, 2021, 14:47 [IST]
