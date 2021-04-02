Hrithik Roshan Showers Love On Rajinikanth For Being Conferred With Dadasaheb Phalke Award

Hrithik Roshan recently took to his social media to share a beautiful post to celebrate superstar Rajinikanth being conferred with the prestigious 51st Dadasaheb Phalke Award for his contribution to Indian cinema. While the megastar has been receiving several congratulatory messages from many of his film fraternity members, Hrithik's appreciation post for him was truly endearing to witness. Not only this, but Hrithik also shared a throwback picture of himself with the actor in the post.

Hrithik shared a monochrome still from the film Bhagwan Dada wherein he can be seen hugging Rajinikanth. The Koi...Mil Gaya actor can be seen from his younger days in the picture. The fans could not help but marvel at the delightful picture which was also nostalgia personified. The Dhoom 2 actor penned a lovely caption for the superstar while sharing the same.

Hrithik Roshan stated that Rajinikanth's aura and persona complement the prestige of the Dadasaheb Phalke Award. The actor said that he is happy to have found another reason to celebrate the Enthiran actor's legend. Expressing his love and respect for the actor, Hrithik concluded the post by stating that he looks up to his greatness. Take a look at the post shared by the Bang Bang actor.

My Dearest @rajinikanth Sir.. Your aura and persona compliments the prestige of Dadasaheb Phalke Award. Makes me so happy to have yet another reason to celebrate YOUR legend. Lots of love & respect, as I continue to look up to your greatness ♥️🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/UuyGlUhL2M — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) April 1, 2021

Meanwhile, the superstar thanked all his fraternity members and fans for showering him with love on this occasion. He also went on to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the Dadasaheb Phalke honour. His tweet read as, "Immensely humbled and honoured with your greetings and the most prestigious #DadasahebPhalkeAward award respected and dearest Shri @narendramodi ji. My heartfelt thanks to you and the government of India."

The 2.0 actor also shared another note expressing his deepest gratitude for the honour. He stated, "For all the love, greetings & wishes I've received from eminent political leaders, my film fraternity friends & colleagues, well-wishers, media, every person who took the time to wish me & my beloved fans from across India & all over the world .. my deepest gratitude and thanks." Take a look at the tweets shared by the Sivaji actor.

Immensely humbled and honoured with your greetings and the most prestigious #DadasahebPhalkeAward award respected and dearest Shri @narendramodi ji. My heartfelt thanks to you and the government of india 🙏🏻 https://t.co/XT9X6paSNT — Rajinikanth (@rajinikanth) April 1, 2021