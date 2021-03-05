Hrithik Roshan Begins Rigorous Training For Fighter, Loses 3000 Calories Every Day

The announcement of the Hrithik Roshan starrer Fighter had sent his fans into a frenzy. The film will see the handsome hunk collaborate with Deepika Padukone which has further raised the anticipation surrounding the film. If that was not enough, the latest developments around the film tell that the actor has been undergoing intense training for the film which requires him to sport a lean look and perform some high octane action sequences.

According to a news report in Pinkvilla, a source close to Hrithik Roshan has revealed that the actor has been working out with his fitness instructor over the last few months to pay special attention to his physique. The source revealed, "Hrithik is known to get into extensive prep, not just on the acting front, but also his physique. And at present, his lineup is filled with ample action and thrill, which requires him to be in a lean avatar. Over the last few months, he has been working out with his fitness instructor to don a lean body with chiselled muscles."

Hrithik Roshan has also been following a strict diet along with his workout regime. The Super 30 actor has been losing 3000 calories every day. The source further said that the actor has scheduled his professional commitments for the next two years and will roll with all of them back-to-back. Talking about this, the source said, "With multiple projects in the pipeline, he is ready to roll from summer. The modalities and timelines are being worked on. While one doesn't know, as to which project will kick off first from summer and the follow up since then, be assured, he has chalked out his plan for the next two years and ready to roll with back to back films, with announcements on the way."

Talking about the film, Fighter will be helmed by Siddharth Anand. The film is also the debut project of Siddharth's production house, Marflix. The movie will see Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone collaborate for the first time and fans are waiting with bated breath to witness this fresh and suave on-screen. The film is slated to release on September 30, 2022.