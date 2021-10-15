Hrithik Roshan Starts Shooting For Vikram Vedha On The Auspicious Occasion Of Dusshera!

On
Dussehra,
someone
who
definitely
lit
up
our
screens
today
was
Hrithik
Roshan!
The
superstar
announced
his
return
to
the
set
on
the
auspicious
occasion
of
Dusshera
and
took
the
internet
by
storm.
The
actor
put
up
two
posts
on
his
social
media
handle
in
which
he
let
his
fans
know
about
his
new
beginnings.
In
his
signature
wit
and
wisdom,
the
actor
posted
"Sharing
my
love
with
all
beginning
a
new
1st
day
today...
Good
luck
❤️"
Fans
have
been
anxiously
waiting
to
hear
about
Hrithik
Roshan's
next
big
film,
especially
since
his
last
offering,
WAR,
which
registered
the
highest
opening
day
figures
for
a
Bollywood
film
in
Indian
history.
Hrithik
Roshan
posted
an
image
of
himself
and
the
team
from
the
set
of
his
Vikram
Vedha.