Hrithik Roshan Starts Shooting For Vikram Vedha On The Auspicious Occasion Of Dusshera!

On Dussehra, someone who definitely lit up our screens today was Hrithik Roshan! The superstar announced his return to the set on the auspicious occasion of Dusshera and took the internet by storm. The actor put up two posts on his social media handle in which he let his fans know about his new beginnings.

In his signature wit and wisdom, the actor posted "Sharing my love with all beginning a new 1st day today... Good luck ❤️"

Fans have been anxiously waiting to hear about Hrithik Roshan's next big film, especially since his last offering, WAR, which registered the highest opening day figures for a Bollywood film in Indian history. Hrithik Roshan posted an image of himself and the team from the set of his Vikram Vedha.