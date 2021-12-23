Hrithik Roshan To Collaborate With Hollywood Actress Samantha Lockwood Of Shoot The Hero Fame For A Project?

Hrithik Roshan recently met Hollywood actress Samantha Lockwood who recently visited Mumbai that has now led to speculations about their collaboration for a project. Samantha took to her social media handle to share some beautiful pictures with the actor. The two could be seen sharing a warm camaraderie in the same.

Talking about the same, Hrithik Roshan and Samantha Lockwood can be seen posing in the pictures together wherein the Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham actor can be seen sporting a white tee and black baggy pants that he has paired up with a cap and shoes. On the other hand, Samantha can be seen in a low cut pink floral-printed Kaftan like top. In the second picture, the actress can be seen showing off her muscles in a goofy manner. Samantha captioned the same stating, "Fun to meet this actor who also comes from a movie family, loves action and Hawaii ... superstar." Take a look at the pictures.

Meanwhile, Samantha Lockwood has been reportedly spotted by the paparazzi outside Excel Entertainment's office and outside casting director-filmmaker Mukesh Chhabra's office. This has led to the speculations that the actress may soon make her Bollywood debut. Apart from this, there are also rumours that Hrithik Roshan might also collaborate with Samantha for a Hollywood project. Given the Super 30 actor's Greek God looks, fans have now been waiting for a long time to see Hrithik in a suave role in a Hollywood project. Talking about Samantha, the actress has been seen in Hollywood movies like Shoot The Hero, Return Of The Outlaws, Kiddo, A Perfect Date and many more. The actress also met ace designer Manish Malhotra and sported one of his collections.

Meanwhile, Hrithik Roshan is all set to be seen in the actioner flick, Fighter which will be helmed by Siddharth Anand. The movie will also see the Dhoom 2 actor working with Deepika Padukone for the first time. In the IFFI 2021 interaction, Anand spoke about teaming up with Hrithik for this ambitious project. The director said, "He (Hrithik) is a complete hero. There's nothing else that actually a director can ask for from an actor that Hrithik can't give you. I think you have to actually challenge yourself and come up with something time and again, every hour on the set that you can utilise his potential. Which I think none of us has yet been able to do and it's a challenge for all of us." Apart from this, Hrithik will be seen in the Vikram Vedha Hindi remake alongside Saif Ali Khan.