Hrithik Roshan To Play Gangster In His Upcoming Film HR25 Touted To Be Vikram Vedha Remake

There is joyous news lurking ahead for all the die-hard fans of Hrithik Roshan as the actor will soon be seen in the Hindi remake of the Tamil movie, Vikram Vedha. The movie will also mark his silver jubilee project and has been titled HR25 tentatively. Not only this, the handsome hunk will be essaying the role of a dreaded gangster in the same.

The film will be helmed by the original directors of Vikram Vedha Pushkar and Gayathri. For the unversed, the original film starred R Madhavan, Shraddha Srinath and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles. Hrithik has been leaving no stone unturned to do justice to his character of a gangster. The actor has been following a strict fitness regime and diet.

The actor has formed a target of losing 3000 calories a day for his role in the film. The Koi...Mil Gaya actor has strived to give his own flavour to the character, right from his physical transformation, body language or diction. According to a news report in Pinkvilla, a source close to the much-awaited project has revealed, "Hrithik's next is the Hindi adaptation of Vikram Vedha, to be helmed by the original director duo of Pushkar and Gayathri. He plays the character of the dreaded gangster, Vedha in the untitled Hindi thriller, and has already started the prep to bring his own flavour to the character. Right from the work on body language to the diction and look, he has been in the space of this gangster over the last two months, building his on-screen persona. Hrithik is all charged up and excited for the film. It is his silver jubilee project, HR25."

The pre-production work has started for the film and it is expected to go on floors this summer. However, the final title of the Hrithik Roshan starrer is yet to be finalized. While the War actor will be essaying the role of the gangster Vedha in the film, Saif Ali Khan will be starring as a cop Vikram in the same. Apart from this, Hrithik will also be seen in Fighter and Krrish 4.