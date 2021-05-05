Hrithik Roshan To Walk Away From Vikram Vedha Remake? Read On

Hrithik Roshan had grabbed some headlines when it was reported that he will be starring in the Vikram Vedha remake alongside Saif Ali Khan. The were speculations doing the rounds that the actor has also been undergoing extensive physical training and prepping for the same. However, the latest development surrounding the movie suggests that Hrithik might be planning to walk away from the movie.

This may come as sad news to all the die-hard fans of Bollywood's Greek God who had wished to see him in the crime drama. A source close to the actor revealed to Bollywood Hungama about the same. The source said that it is a very confusing situation for Hrithik right now.

The source said that unless the movie is bound to go on floors and the shooting is confirmed to begin soon, it is not sure whether Hrithik will go ahead with the same. The Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham actor had given a green signal for the film and the makers had also chalked out the remuneration as well as the schedule. However, just when everything was going smooth, the COVID-19 lockdown happened.

The source added that now the Kaho Na...Pyaar Hai actor is hesitant to go ahead with the film and might choose to walk away from the same. Hrithik is now no more keen to go ahead with the Vikram Vedha remake due to this adverse situation. However, now the actor may choose to work on the adaptation of the Hollywood series The Night Manager that will be streaming on Hotstar. There were rumours doing the rounds that the Super 30 actor had said a no to the OTT project for the Vikram Vedha remake but now it seems to be the other way round.

The source furthermore said that Hrithik already has the ambitious movie Fighter alongside Deepika Padukone in the pipeline along with Krrish 4 so he could have given a nod to just one more project. This is the reason why he has chosen The Night Manager adaptation over the Vikram Vedha remake. The source also hinted that it might be producer Madhu Mantena who has changed Hrithik Roshan's mind to go for the OTT project instead of the Vikram Vedha remake. For the unversed, the original Tamil movie Vikram Vedha starred R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles.