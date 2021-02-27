Hrithik Roshan Visits Mumbai Crime Branch To Record Statement In Fake Email Id Case Against Kangana Ranaut

Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan arrived at Crime Intelligence Unit at Commissioner's office in Mumbai on Saturday (February 27, 2021) to record his statement in connection with his 2016 complaint about fake emails in his name to actress Kangana Ranaut.

The War actor was issued a summon by Mumbai Police's Crime Branch on Friday (February 26, 2020). The 2016 imposter case was transferred to the Crime Branch's Crime Intelligence unit after Hrithik's lawyer approached the Mumbai Police regarding the probe in December last year.

For those unversed, in 2016, Hrithik had filed a complaint alleging that someone was impersonating him and was sending mails to Kangana Ranaut from a bogus email ID in his name. Reportedly, the imposter had allegedly emailed the Manikarnika actress over 950 times using that email ID.

According to reports, the emails were sent between April-June 2014, and some were obscene in nature. Hrithik had registered a complaint against the imposter under section 419 (cheating by personation) of IPC and sections 66C (identity theft), 66D (cheating by personation using computer resources) of the Information Technology Act.

On the other hand, Kangana had claimed that the e-mail ID was provided to her by Hrithik himself. She had further alleged that they had been communicating via it since 2014.

Meanwhile, on Friday, after reports of Hrithik being summoned to record his statement in the 2016 imposter case surfaced on social media, Kangana took a dig at the actor with a sly tweet.

