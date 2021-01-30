Hrithik Roshan Will Be Seen As Raavan And Not Ram In Madhu Mantena's 3D Ramayana

Fans have been waiting for Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's collaboration on screen. While the duo have announced two projects together, fans are most excited to see them play the mythological roles of Ram and Sita in the upcoming film. Madhu Mantena's Ramayana, set to release in 3D, will reportedly be directed by Nitesh Tiwari. However, now a new report has revealed that Hrithik will not play the role of Ram, but will be seen playing the role of Raavan.

The makers have promised an epic retelling with an extravagant cast, which will be made with a whopping budget of Rs 300 crore. Since the film's announcement, netizens have shared their excitement for the film, but some are skeptical of seeing Bollywood's Greek God as Lord Ram. But a new report has revealed that Hrithik could be considered to play the role of Raavan instead.

A report in Bollywood Hungama quoted a source as saying, "Duggu had been in talks to play an important role in Deepika's Draupadi which was a modern retelling of the epic Mahabharat. But that film will happen later. Mantena is bankrolling Ramayana first and Hrithik will play Ravan's role in the epic period drama."

This is not the first retelling of the epic mythological tale. Incidentally, T-Series has also announced Adipurush starring Prabhas as Ram, Kriti Sanon essaying Sita's role, while Saif Ali Khan will be stepping in as Ravan. It would be interesting to see both actors play the same role, meanwhile, they will also be seen sharing screen space in Vikram Vedha remake.

Hrithik has also confirmed another project with Siddharth Anand. The film titled Fighter, will bring Hrithik and Deepika Padukone together on screen for the first time.

