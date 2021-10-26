Hrithik Roshan Wraps Up The First Action Sequence For Vikram Vedha

Superstar Hrithik Roshan is shooting in full swing for his upcoming film Vikram Vedha. He recently announced his return on sets and that too for a new film which made his fans jump in excitement.

The actor has now wrapped the first ever action sequence for this neo-noir thriller. Posting pictures with the superstar, few stuntmen revealed that it was one of the craziest action sequences ever.

"First craziest action sequence have done .!! Cheer's To @hrithikroshan @parvez.shaikhh @stuntindia1 and all the stunt boys.!! @ashraf8367 @anismirza__ @raizstunt @abhishek.jiim @khanbilu @tabrez.p.khan.1 @#vikramvedha #ruletheworld #action #bollywood #movie. @hrithikrules_official"

"Wrapped up the first action sequence of Vikram Vedha. A big 'Thank you' to @parvez.shaikhh sir for this opportunity. Wouldn't have been possible without you ❤️ @hrithikroshan"

When it's Hrithik, it's massive. Audiences and fans are in for some blockbuster treats as Hrithik did in his last release, War. Creating an imprint as the biggest box office opening for a bollywood film in Indian History.

The actor's pipeline has titles like Fighter and Vikram Vedha - releases to watch out for! Vikram Vedha also stars Saif Ali Khan in a pivotal role.