Hum Do Hamare Do Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download In HD Quality

Abhishek Jain's Hum Do Hamare Do starring Rajkummar Rao, Kriti Sanon, Paresh Rawal and Ratna Pathak has released on Disney+ Hotstar and the film is already available for free download on many notorious sites. Yes, you read it right! Hum Do Hamare Do full movie has been leaked online on the very first day of its release and we wonder if the online leak will affect the views of the film on the OTT platform.

The film has been receiving mixed response from netizens. While some are lauding the family drama which has a new concept, others are criticising its poorly-written script that made the film a bit draggy.

Produced by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films, the film is about a couple who live with adopted parents. The film also stars Aparshakti Khurana, Manu Rishi Chadha and Prachee Shah Paandya in key roles.

Meanwhile, here's how netizens have reacted to the film...

A netizen wrote, "#HumDoHamareDo is a simple and light entertainer that will go well with families . However , poor execution and script are big letdowns ! All the four actors performed really good with @SirPareshRawal being excellent . If you're looking for clean film then go for it."

Another netizen wrote, "Director tried to make it looked balanced,but film neither became romantic nor a family emotional drama, Only saving grace #PareshRawal & #RachnaPathak rest all doesn't live up to the standard. Naa Romance Naa Emotion 2*/5."

"It's a badly written and horribly directed movie. #KritiSanon and #RajkumarRao couldn't impress a bit. Background score is good. Avg Camerawork. If you wanna watch it then watch it for #RatnaPathak and @SirPareshRawal. Both are fabulous. B-A-D," tweeted one more netizen while reviewing the film.

Going by the tweets, it's pretty clear that neither Kriti Sanon nor Rajkummar Rao managed to impress their fans with their work.

