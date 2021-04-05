Huma Qureshi Reveals Why Bell Bottom Feels Like A Comeback Film For Everyone

Akshay Kumar-starrer Bell Bottom was the first film in the world to start and finish shooting during the COVID-19 pandemic last year. The spy thriller also stars Vaani Kapoor, Huma Qureshi and Lara Dutta in prominent roles.

In a recent interaction with a leading tabloid, Huma opened up about her experience of shooting for Bell Bottom amid the pandemic. The actress said that Bell Bottom is a special film for the entire unit because it was shot last year when the first unlock phase started.

Huma told ETimes, "Bell Bottom is going to be a very special film for all of us, whether it is me or the whole cast and crew for that matter, because it was the film we shot last year when the first unlock phase started."

Explaining why the film is like a comeback for everyone, Huma further added, "It was going back to the film set for all of us. For actors, normalcy means hearing those words, 'roll camera', 'action', 'cut', and after that long and sudden phase of staying at home, Bell Bottom was our first step to normalcy, it's like a comeback for everyone. We are fortunate that we finished the shoot peacefully on time. We cannot wait to share the film with the world."

In the same interview, the actress who made her Bollywood debut with Gangs Of Wasseypur, also opened up about cinematic journey and added, "I think once Gangs Of Wasseypur ended, I realised what it takes to act in front of the camera. Since it was my debut, we all know that some of the finest actors of our country were part of the film. it was quite a wholesome experience."

Speaking about Bell Bottom, the espionage thriller which stars Akshay Kumar as the main lead, is scheduled to hit the theatrical screens on May 28, 2021. The film is helmed by Ranjit M Tewari who previously directed Farhan Akhtar-starrer Lucknow Central.

